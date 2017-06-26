“As the iPhone this week marks the 10th anniversary of its first sale, it remains one of the most successful consumer products in history,” Christopher Mims writes for The Wall Street Journal. “But by the time it celebrates its 20th anniversary, the “phone” concept will be entirely uprooted.”

“Sure, Apple may still sell a glossy rectangle. (At that point, iPhones may also be thin and foldable, or roll up into scrolls like ancient papyri.) But the suite of apps and services that is today centered around the physical iPhone will have migrated to other, more convenient and equally capable devices — a ‘body area network’ of computers, batteries and sensors residing on our wrists, in our ears, on our faces and who knows where else,” Mims writes. “We’ll find ourselves leaving the iPhone behind more and more often.”

MacDailyNews Take: This has, of course, already begun. Each day, we leave our iPhones on our desks while we go for a run as our Apple Watches record our location, pace, distance, heart rate and more while playing music and motivating us with voice prompts wirelessly to our AirPods. The day Apple Watch gets a cellular radio, is the day our iPhones dread.

“Apple is busy putting ever more powerful microprocessors, and more wireless radios, in every one of its devices. Siri is getting smarter and popping up in more places. Meanwhile Apple is going deep on augmented reality,” Mims writes. “All these technologies—interfacing with our smart homes, smart cars, even smart cities—will constitute not just a new way to interact with computers but a new way of life.”

Read more in the full article here.