“On June 29, Apple celebrates the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, a device all but culturally synonymous with the word smartphone,” Tim Bajarin writes for TIME Magazine. “Before its release, the hype for an Apple-devised phone was off the scale. It even garnered the nickname the ‘Jesus phone’ — or better still, ‘jPhone’ — as some felt it would be miraculous. At the time, none of us believed it could live up to the hype. To our surprise, the iPhone turned out to be a game-changer, a powerful new technology that went on to impact the lives of hundreds of millions of people around the world, changing the way they communicated, worked, learned and played.”

“But the most surprising thing about the iPhone is the impact it’s had on five major industries,” Bajarin writes. “The first industry it upended was the PC market, where Apple’s stroke of genius was to put one in your pocket… The second industry the iPhone impacted was Telecom companies like AT&T and Verizon. Before the iPhone, most of the original telco business models were around voice. Today’s telecom providers are data communications companies whose business models have been completely transformed.”

“The third industry the iPhone turned on its head was the movie and TV business,” Bajarin writes. “The fourth industry the iPhone impacted has been the gaming industry… The iPhone has also impacted the health industry.”

