“But the most surprising thing about the iPhone is the impact it’s had on five major industries,” Bajarin writes. “The first industry it upended was the PC market, where Apple’s stroke of genius was to put one in your pocket… The second industry the iPhone impacted was Telecom companies like AT&T and Verizon. Before the iPhone, most of the original telco business models were around voice. Today’s telecom providers are data communications companies whose business models have been completely transformed.”
“The third industry the iPhone turned on its head was the movie and TV business,” Bajarin writes. “The fourth industry the iPhone impacted has been the gaming industry… The iPhone has also impacted the health industry.”
MacDailyNews Take: Transformational.
Yeah, it can be a phone, even the very best smartphone, but it’s so much more and holds so much promise that the name “iPhone” hardly does it justice. — SteveJack, MacDailyNews, January 9, 2007
