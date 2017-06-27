“The iPhone [has] transformed photography forever,” Pierini writes. “The iPhone means a camera is with you at all times. No need to worry about settings. The software does the heavy lifting while you need only delight in what you are looking at and capture it with the press of the virtual shutter button.”
“The result is instant and if a person wants to give a photo a professional patina, there are dozens of apps with pre-set filters and effects to enhance mood and color,” Pierini writes. “Then almost in the same instant, you can share it with family and friends.”
“It is might be hard to imagine a smartphone replacing all the gear used by today’s professional photographers, but veteran photographer Marc Serota believes that day is today. Serota is a long-time Canon user who for years routinely patrolled football sidelines and sporting arenas with multiple camera bodies and long lenses. Serota still uses special riggings to shoot with longer lenses from his Canon inventory, but his main rig is his iPhone.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If we’ve personally sold one iPhone 7 Plus simply by showing off Portrait Mode, we’ve sold a hundred. The unmatched quality of iPhone’s camera, thanks to Apple’s unique custom hardware+software approach is a tremendous selling point.
SEE ALSO:
Photography shootout: Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus vs. $3,000 DSLR camera – December 28, 2016
iPhone 7 photo samples: Seriously, how does a phone have a camera this good? – September 21, 2016
Apple’s iPhone cameras not only destroyed the compact digital camera market, they completely changed society – September 21, 2016
Professional photographer Benjamin Lowy puts Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus cutting-edge camera to the test – September 20, 2016
Apple iPhone now most-used camera on Flickr – August 18, 2009
Apple’s iPhone 3G dominates camera phones in use on Flickr – December 23, 2008