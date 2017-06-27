“When Apple launched the iPhone in 2007, no one imagined that in 10 short years it would become the world’s most popular camera and herald a new era of visual communication,” David Pierini writes for Cult of Mac. “Yet we are witnessing the death of point-and-shoots, the explosion of massive social networks devoted to pics and videos, and the rise of perhaps the most popular photo style of all time — the selfie.”

“The iPhone [has] transformed photography forever,” Pierini writes. “The iPhone means a camera is with you at all times. No need to worry about settings. The software does the heavy lifting while you need only delight in what you are looking at and capture it with the press of the virtual shutter button.”

“The result is instant and if a person wants to give a photo a professional patina, there are dozens of apps with pre-set filters and effects to enhance mood and color,” Pierini writes. “Then almost in the same instant, you can share it with family and friends.”



“It is might be hard to imagine a smartphone replacing all the gear used by today’s professional photographers, but veteran photographer Marc Serota believes that day is today. Serota is a long-time Canon user who for years routinely patrolled football sidelines and sporting arenas with multiple camera bodies and long lenses. Serota still uses special riggings to shoot with longer lenses from his Canon inventory, but his main rig is his iPhone.”

Read more in the full article here.