“Apple’s interest in cars dates back to at least 2008, when Steve Jobs and ‘father of the iPod’ Tony Fadell discussed the idea. Project Titan appeared to be the company gearing up to finally create an Apple Car, but things seem to have changed since the first reports,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac.

Bob Mansfield explained that he had examined the project and determined that Apple should move from building an outright competitor to Tesla to an underlying self-driving platform. — Bloomberg News, October 10, 2017

“Business Insider notes that UBS analyst Steven Milunovich is now suggesting something similar, but rather broader. ‘Project Titan is likely to be a transportation platform — not a car but the entire experience,'” Lovejoy writes. “We could think of it as an operating system for cars – or a HomeKit for cars. CarKit, perhaps?”

