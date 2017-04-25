Apple “has hired Jeff Norris, a specialist in the new technology from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, to help build future products, according to people familiar with the matter,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg. “Norris founded the Mission Operations Innovation Office of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, where he led efforts to create new ways to control spacecraft and robots in space with virtual and augmented reality, according to his website.”

“Norris joined Apple earlier this year as a senior manager on the company’s augmented reality team run by former Dolby Labs executive Mike Rockwell, the people said,” Gurman reports. “Rockwell’s team is working on a pair of AR glasses and related features for future versions of the iPhone, people familiar with those plans told Bloomberg in March.”

“Norris’s NASA projects included issuing headsets to scientists on the ground so they could experience live views on Mars,” Gurman reports. “Norris joined NASA in 1999 and helped create software for controlling Mars exploration rovers from the ground.”

