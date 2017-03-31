“Apple’s widely expected trio of new iPhone models will all feature True Tone displays, according to investment bank Barclays,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Barclays said the tentatively named iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8 with an OLED display will each include a ‘full spectral sensing’ ambient light sensor for the purpose of a ‘True Color’ screen,” Rossignol reports. “The sensors are expected to be supplied by Austrian semiconductor manufacturer AMS.”

Currently “Apple’s only existing device with a True Tone display is the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, which uses advanced four-channel ambient light sensors to automatically adapt the color and intensity of the display to match the color temperature of the light in its surrounding environment, whether indoors or outdoors,” Rossignol reports “The inclusion of a True Tone display is not a rumor we have heard previously for the 2017 iPhone lineup, expected to be announced in September, but it is certainly a plausible one. ”

“The report also offers new information regarding the 3D sensors that Apple is expected to include in the iPhone 8 for facial recognition and augmented reality features,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac.

“Apple is expected to use 3D sensing technology for features such as facial recognition and augmented reality applications,” Miller reports. “Today’s note from Barclays adds that the device will include two custom 3D sensors with structured light cameras on both the front and back of the device.”

We now think the 3D sensing for facial recognition (front) and augmented reality (rear) will be conducted via two custom modules, with ams/Heptagon providing significant content on the transmit side and STMicro on the receive side. — Barclays

MacDailyNews Take: The 9.7-inch iPad Pro’s True Tone display is a marvel. Add facial recognition and Augmented Reality features that actually work dependably and the iPhone knockoff outfits of the world will be left even further behind! Interns: TTK!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]