“These stores, each 450-500 square feet in area, are known as Apple Authorised Resellers and are distinct from the company-owned outlets,” Mukherjee reports.
Mukherjee reports, “The Apple Authorised Resellers are a format through which the company plans to widen its presence in highrental, high street locations in large cities, neighbourhood localities and tier II and III markets, said two of its senior trade partners.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s iPhone sales numbers in India are going to explode!
