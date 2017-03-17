“Apple has set up over 100 small stores in India under the franchise mode in the pilot phase of an initiative aimed at a six-fold expansion of such outlets in the country in the next year to take on Samsung Electronics and Chinese rivals,” Writankar Mukherjee reports for The Economic Times.

“These stores, each 450-500 square feet in area, are known as Apple Authorised Resellers and are distinct from the company-owned outlets,” Mukherjee reports.

Mukherjee reports, “The Apple Authorised Resellers are a format through which the company plans to widen its presence in highrental, high street locations in large cities, neighbourhood localities and tier II and III markets, said two of its senior trade partners.

