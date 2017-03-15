“Apple’s newest iPhones have just cost too much to be a big hit in India, and the company hopes reviving a discontinued model can expand its minuscule market share in Asia’s third-largest economy,” Ananya Bhattacharya writes for Quartz. “Local brands like Micromax and Lava sell dirt-cheap handsets, and the Cupertino, California, giant faces additional competition from Chinese players like Oppo, Vivo, and Gionee, who’ve made a mark in the mid-price rangeWhen Apple tried to reduce retail prices by selling cheaper, refurbished iPhones, the Indian government shelved those efforts, saying it would add to the country’s plethora of e-waste. Apple’s market share has continued to slip, and is now down to a dismal 2%.”

“Apple has finally decided to slash prices in India. It has resurrected a 32GB version of its iPhone 6 — ditched when the iPhone 7 launched at the end of 2016 — with a new retail price of Rs28,999 ($435), CNET reported. When the model was first launched in 2014, the 16GB variant cost Rs53,500 ($802),” Bhattacharya writes. “That’s a big cut. But will it be enough lure more buyers in a country where the average smartphone costs $158?”

Bhattacharya writes, “‘[Apple] needs to develop a new set of (cheaper) products that are geared towards Indian users and have these in multiple languages,’ says [Carnegie Mellon University fellow Vivek] Wadhwa. ‘I give Apple zero chances of success — unless it wakes up and figures out the Indian market.'”

