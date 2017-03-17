“I’m relatively new to the world of Apple products, having bought my first iPad in 2011, my first iPhone in 2013 and my first Mac in 2015,” Marty Edwards writes for Apple World Today. “The more I use the company’s products, the more I have come to appreciate them and how reliable they are, not only as stand-alone devices, but in how well they work together. The hardware is the best made, and the software is rock solid.”

“Communication between the Apple devices make[s] the entire ecosystem much more convenient than any other company offers,” Edwards writes. “Truly, the more Apple products you have connected to the same account, you realize just how convenient everything is.”

“Apple could really make headway into the PC market if they were to push these benefits and promote them via commercials and other media,” Edwards writes. “Now is the time to provide a strong selection of Macs and continually provide upgrades. I am in the market for an iMac but want to wait for new ones. I would enjoy my main computer being a Mac Pro, but not at the 2013 specs of the ‘current’ one. I feel the PC market has much low hanging fruit for Apple if they will simple seize the opportunity.”

