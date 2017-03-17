“Communication between the Apple devices make[s] the entire ecosystem much more convenient than any other company offers,” Edwards writes. “Truly, the more Apple products you have connected to the same account, you realize just how convenient everything is.”
“Apple could really make headway into the PC market if they were to push these benefits and promote them via commercials and other media,” Edwards writes. “Now is the time to provide a strong selection of Macs and continually provide upgrades. I am in the market for an iMac but want to wait for new ones. I would enjoy my main computer being a Mac Pro, but not at the 2013 specs of the ‘current’ one. I feel the PC market has much low hanging fruit for Apple if they will simple seize the opportunity.”
Read more in the full article – very highly recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Welcome to the Mac (and iPhone and iPad), Marty!
We’re old enough to remember when Apple updated Macs and even advertised them, as opposed to sitting around with their thumbs up their asses frittering away blatantly obvious opportunities. So, yes, we’d love to see Apple both update and promote Macs again, too!
That said, Apple has already conquered the “PC world.” Apple is the number one personal computer maker on the planet and has been for years now. Apple’s computers are on more desks, on more laps, and in more pockets, purses, backpacks and briefcases than any other maker’s personal computers.
