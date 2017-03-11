“Apple is moving at a fast pace to realize its dream of making a dent in the Indian smartphone industry,” Harsh Chauhan writes for The Motley Fool. “The company was reportedly in discussions in late January with the government to set up manufacturing operations in the country. Apple executives reportedly had met Indian government officials to discuss potential concessions such as a 15-year customs duty exemption and a relaxation in the 30% local sourcing norm for components.”

“Reuters recently reported that Apple will start assembling the 4-inch iPhone SE in India in April this year with Taiwan’s Wistron Corp as its assembling partner,” Chauhan writes. “Additionally, The Economic Times reports that Apple’s initial production of a made in India iPhone SE will be somewhere between 300,000 and 400,000 units… It is likely that the company would ramp up its output once it receives clarity from the Indian government regarding concessions.”

“Apple begins to manufacture the iPhone SE in India, it should be able to offer the device at an even lower price point to the Indian consumer as import duties would be removed and this savings could be passed onto the customer,” Chauhan writes. “It’s smart for Apple to begin making the lowest-priced phone in its portfolio in India as going low in this market will allow it to reach more customers. The company can gradually work its way up the value chain as the total disposable income of Indians rises.”

