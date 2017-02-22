“Beyond the well-understood feature upgrades like OLED and wireless charging, the [Simona Jankowski at Goldman Sachs] believes iPhone 8 will be the first device that will have embedded AR (augmented reality) functionality, but how this translates into real-world app based functionality is difficult to articulate or capture without some feature demos, or early indications from WWDC 2017,” Alex Cho writes for Seeking Alpha.

“Her premise sounds reasonable, as added mems (micro electro mechanical system) content could make Apple’s upcoming flagship more differentiated from prior-generation models and builds upon the mounting narrative that this upcoming iPhone 8 is meant to be a revolutionary transition,” Cho writes. “Notwithstanding the lack of clarity, I believe iPhone 8 would need a significant feature addition such as AR content to refresh the line-up, and create new capabilities that could render older iPhone models obsolete.”

“Apple’s inclusion of AR could force developers to build first-generation geo-location and graphically native UI over a real world visual overlay. Instead of conventional graphics, the real world becomes the canvas upon which apps interact creating this first-generation ‘into the Matrix’ effect,” Cho writes. “The information is transmitted via the screen and camera (with 3D laser integration), which creates this sort of universe where you can interact with any app that offers some geo-location functionality.”

