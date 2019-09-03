Hints of Apple AR Glasses found in iOS 13 code

References to stereo augmented reality apps, as well as the codename “Garta,” have been spotted within Apple’s internal betas of iOS 13.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Documentation concerning Apple’s in-house beta tests of iOS 13 reportedly include multiple references to functions and apps that support an AR Glasses type of device… According to MacRumors, the internal Apple beta for iOS 13 includes a range of evidence concerning AR. These include an app called STARTester, which appears to emulate an AR headset for the purposes of testing. This testing app includes references to the different states when a device is “worn” or “held.” Reportedly, there is even a ReadMe file that refers to a system called StarBoard for stereo AR apps, and names a device called Garta

MacDailyNews Take: Someday, perhaps sooner than most think, Apple Glasses will change everything.

Of course, the iPhone would be the muscle. You want eyewear to be as light and stylish as possible, not big honking electronics on your face. Hopefully we can run with these as we want a heads-up display of our pace, HR, etc. which will be much safer than even glancing at Apple Watch when running on roads.

The possibilities are endless: “Siri, what kind of tree is this?” “Siri, which track is my train on?” Siri, what’s the square footage of this room?”

Note: As iPhone was to Nokia and Apple Watch is to Swatch, Apple Glasses will be to Ray-Ban et al. — MacDailyNews, March 8, 2019

Once Apple’s augmented reality smartglasses are released, people are going to want to wear them during every waking hour. – MacDailyNews, February 26, 2019

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017