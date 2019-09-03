How to back up your iPhone and iPad when iCloud won’t let you

Back up, back up, back up!

Patrick Holland for CNET:

I realize a lot of people won’t be able to back up their iPhone to iCloud without a little work. You might see this message on your iOS device, “This iPhone cannot be backed up because there is not enough iCloud storage available.”

I realize that the idea of paying Apple more money on top of what we already spend on devices, accessories and AppleCare doesn’t sit well with a lot of people. But if you lost your iPhone, got a new one to replace it and someone told you that you could download a backup of all of the data from your lost phone for just $12, you’d probably say yes. And that’s how much extra storage on iCloud costs a year.

Remember iTunes? Good ol’ iTunes. If you’re running MacOS Mojave (10.14 or earlier) or you’re on a PC, you can just plug your phone into your computer and back it up to iTunes instead of using iCloud.