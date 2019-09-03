Potential Benchmark for next-gen iPhone XR shows 4GB RAM, moderate performance gains

A new Geekbench result posted this evening purportedly reveals performance data for the next-generation iPhone XR set to debut at Apple’s media event on September 10th.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

If legitimate, the result reveals a few details about the iPhone XR successor and its A13 chip. First, the result shows approximately 4 GB of RAM for the device, which would be an increase over the 3 GB found in the current iPhone XR and in line with predictions from noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The iPhone XS and XS Max already include 4 GB of RAM, and there have not been any solid rumors suggesting their successors will see an increase.

Moving on to the A13 itself, the result indicates it continues to include six cores, presumably in an identical setup compared to the A12 with two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores.

The A13’s high-performance cores are shown running at 2.66 GHz in today’s result, compared to 2.49 GHz in the A12, leading to an approximately 12–13 percent gain in single-core performance for the A13…