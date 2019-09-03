Why I can’t wait to buy Apple’s iPhone 11

Apple is hosting an event on September 10 where it’s likely to introduce new iPhones. One model is likely to be a successor to last year’s iPhone XR.

Avery Hartmans for Business Insider:

The new phones are said to be fairly similar to last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max except for a few features, mainly that the cameras on all three phones are likely getting a redesign…

For the first time in several years, I can’t wait to buy a new iPhone. I haven’t gotten a new phone in about three years, since I upgraded to an iPhone 6S from an iPhone 5S. I’ve been lucky enough to try lots of new phones over the years, which is part of the reason I haven’t needed to upgrade… after trying most of the most popular high-end phones on the market over the past year or so, I still can’t wait to buy a new iPhone. But I’m not after the biggest, most expensive iPhone 11S Max, or even the smaller-but-still-expensive iPhone 11S. No, the phone I’m most excited about is the iPhone XR successor, the so-called iPhone 11R.