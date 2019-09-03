Why I can’t wait to buy Apple’s iPhone 11

Apple is hosting an event on September 10 where it’s likely to introduce new iPhones. One model is likely to be a successor to last year’s iPhone XR.
Avery Hartmans for Business Insider:
The new phones are said to be fairly similar to last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max except for a few features, mainly that the cameras on all three phones are likely getting a redesign…
For the first time in several years, I can’t wait to buy a new iPhone. I haven’t gotten a new phone in about three years, since I upgraded to an iPhone 6S from an iPhone 5S. I’ve been lucky enough to try lots of new phones over the years, which is part of the reason I haven’t needed to upgrade… after trying most of the most popular high-end phones on the market over the past year or so, I still can’t wait to buy a new iPhone. But I’m not after the biggest, most expensive iPhone 11S Max, or even the smaller-but-still-expensive iPhone 11S. No, the phone I’m most excited about is the iPhone XR successor, the so-called iPhone 11R.
MacDailyNews Take: If we only upgraded our iPhones once every three years, we’d choose the flagship model for future-proofing alone. A $250 sticker price difference over a three year period is less than 23-cents per day.
It’s nice to hear someone is interested in buying the next iPhone. Many analysts are predicting poor sales due to lack of 5G and the usual higher cost of the iPhone. I see that one analyst predicted such poor iPhone sales that he gave Apple’s share price a target of $185. I keep hearing that there are scant features worthwhile upgrading to unless you’re using an iPhone 7 or 8 and it’s falling apart. Apple may have 75M iPhones ready to sell, but it’s unlikely there are 75M potential iPhone buyers. We’ll just have to wait and see but I won’t be getting my hopes up. High-end smartphones are a zero-growth business and that is unlikely to change in the coming years.
What higher pricie? Flagship Android phones cost just as much.
macnificentseven48, I have yet to see the launch day when the supply of an Apple product exceeded demand. So your post is mostly hogwash.
The key question is whether the demand will continue at a reasonable level in the months after the iPhone 11 launch day, or begin to tail off below historical trends. That would be the warning sign of an Apple downturn. However, even under those circumstances, Apples other products and services may be able to overcome and iPhone droop in terms of growing Apple revenues and profits.
Only time will tell. I certainly won’t depend on your pessimistic outlook to drive my investments.
ScumnificenyMinus7 gets it Wrong again.
WATCH Series 5 is going to be the blockbuster of this season. Lots of pent up sales to all those WATCH owners who have kept their older models for one more year since Series 4 changed everything.