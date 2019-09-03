Apple’s 2019 iPhone build orders similar in volume to last year

In what many see as a placeholder year ahead of the iPhone 5G super cycle, Apple is staying relatively conservative with production of its 2019 iPhones. The overall number of units ordered from its assembly partners is not that much higher than what the company requested for 2018’s releases, according to analysts.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

According to source of Cowen, Apple is expected to build 65 million units for the fourth quarter of 2019, which it rates as “flat” year-on-year and Apple’s “lowest procurement level in the past four years.” Cowen’s own sell-in forecast for the quarter is 63 million, slightly below its new estimates. For the second half of 2019 as a whole, Cowen believes the new iPhone will make up 72% of the build mix, or 47 million units. Meanwhile, Apple’s total builds for the second half of the year for the refreshed models is 79 million, down 7% from 85 million last year.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s orders a likely quote prudent ahead of next year’s iPhone 5G avalanche!