Electron microscope reveals how much titanium is really in the titanium Apple Card

The titanium Apple Card is laser-etched with the card holder’s name and the Apple logo. A white finish is achieved through a multi-layer coating process that’s added to the titanium base material.
But how much titanium? To find out, a Bloomberg Businessweek reporter sent his card to a mineralogist, University of California, Berkeley professor Hans-Rudolf Wenk. Professor Wenk used what’s known as a scanning electron microscope, or SEM device, to determine the card’s atomic makeup. He found that the answer is about 90%. The rest of the card is aluminum, according to the analysis.
MacDailyNews Take: Wow, that’s a higher amount of titanium than we would’ve guessed!
Information about how to clean, safely store, and carry your titanium Apple Card here.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
I remember telling Steve that titanium, not unapologetic plastic, was the future. As usual, I was right.
Way off CitizenX – Liquid Metal!
Sapphire
You are a Jonny and I claim my Bondi Blue IMac.
I guess you can always guarantee that last decades impervious wonder material will end up merely another pampered scratch prone delicate flower the next.
The future is zero matter
Are people really this Lame, someone spent a chunk of change to determine the composition of the Apple Card? They have nothing better to do… some people really need to get a life..