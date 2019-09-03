Electron microscope reveals how much titanium is really in the titanium Apple Card

Apple Card completely rethinks everything about the credit card. It represents all the things Apple stands for. Like simplicity, transparency, security, and privacy. You can buy things effortlessly, with just your iPhone. Or, if Apple Pay is not yet supported by the merchant, use the Apple‑designed titanium card anywhere in the world.
The titanium Apple Card is laser-etched with the card holder’s name and the Apple logo. A white finish is achieved through a multi-layer coating process that’s added to the titanium base material.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

But how much titanium? To find out, a Bloomberg Businessweek reporter sent his card to a mineralogist, University of California, Berkeley professor Hans-Rudolf Wenk. Professor Wenk used what’s known as a scanning electron microscope, or SEM device, to determine the card’s atomic makeup. He found that the answer is about 90%. The rest of the card is aluminum, according to the analysis.

MacDailyNews Take: Wow, that’s a higher amount of titanium than we would’ve guessed!

Information about how to clean, safely store, and carry your titanium Apple Card here.

