Electron microscope reveals how much titanium is really in the titanium Apple Card

The titanium Apple Card is laser-etched with the card holder’s name and the Apple logo. A white finish is achieved through a multi-layer coating process that’s added to the titanium base material.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

But how much titanium? To find out, a Bloomberg Businessweek reporter sent his card to a mineralogist, University of California, Berkeley professor Hans-Rudolf Wenk. Professor Wenk used what’s known as a scanning electron microscope, or SEM device, to determine the card’s atomic makeup. He found that the answer is about 90%. The rest of the card is aluminum, according to the analysis.

MacDailyNews Take: Wow, that’s a higher amount of titanium than we would’ve guessed!

Information about how to clean, safely store, and carry your titanium Apple Card here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]