Apple Watch sleep tracking revealed: sleep quality, battery management, and more

“There’s been a lot of speculation about Apple Watch sleep tracking, especially after Apple acquired Beddit, manufacturer of the Beddit Sleep Monitor product and companion app,” Guilherme Rambo writes for 9to5Mac:
9to5Mac has learned from sources inside Apple that the company is working on sleep tracking for the Apple Watch, which won’t require any special hardware to work. The new feature could be announced as early as next week when the company is expected to announce the next generation iPhones and possibly a revised Apple Watch with titanium and ceramic options.
The new feature — codenamed “Burrito” internally and called “Time in Bed tracking” — will allow users to choose to wear Apple Watch to bed. If the user has more than one Apple Watch, they can pick one to be their designated bedtime Watch.
While asleep, the Apple Watch will track the user’s quality of sleep using its multiple sensors and inputs, including the person’s movement, heart rate, and noises. Data about the user’s quality of sleep will be made available in the Health app and a new Sleep app for the Apple Watch.
MacDailyNews Take: Back in February, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple was testing a sleep monitor for a future Apple Watch model, using the sleep-tracking feature for several months with testers at secret sites around its Cupertino, California, headquarters. Gurman reported that if the testing proved successful, the company planned to add it to the Apple Watch by 2020.
Gurman wrong about it only working with a new model and wrong about the timing.
Seems more like a Gurboy than a man m
More than likely there will be features that only work on the new AppleWatch model. Basic features will likely be available for earlier watches. This is typical for Apple and provides an incentive to get the new model without leaving current owners completely behind.
So, if you don’t own more than one Apple Watch, when do you charge it (if you are using it for sleep monitoring)?
There are currently good sleep apps that use the watch at night. Charge the waych while you shower, while you’re getting ready for bed, and/or some other time (doesn’t have to be fully charged each time). Then you can easily wear it all night.
I own three Apple Watches (Series 0, 2, 4). But I only wear one. I charge whilst showering and it usually charges to full capacity.
I use an app called Pillow. I put the watch in do not disturb mode (via my phone in same mode) and activate Theatre Mode on the watch after launching Pillow so the screen remains off during sleep movement. When I wake I typically have about 98% battery.
“Time in Bed Tracking.” That’s hardly a sleep inducing app title. Reminds me how DOS looked…klunky.
I’ve been sleep tracking with Sleep++ and Autosleep on my Series 0 and Series 3 since day one. This is not a new feature for the WATCH.