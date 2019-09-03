Why there is no Apple iPhone SE2

Brett Arends for MarketWatch:

Apple’s new iPhone SE2 is stunning. The slim, elegant successor to the defunct SE clocks in at less than 5 inches long and 2 1/2 inches wide. It’s 40% smaller and lighter than the flagship iPhones, the XR and XS Max. But thanks to the new edge-to-edge design, this pocketable little phone still boasts a screen size of around 5 inches. The only problem? The iPhone SE2, alas, doesn’t actually exist…

Frank Gillett, a technology expert at Forrester Research, says… surveys have found an estimated 15% of the population want a smartphone with a screen of 5 inches or less. But he says he hasn’t heard any rumors of a smaller iPhone in the pipeline, and he isn’t holding out too hope. The reason? Economics. If 15% of the population say they want a small phone, probably only about 10% would actually buy one, he suggests. “Apple really built itself on scale,” he says. “They don’t like 10%.” As people now typically replace their phones every three years, the actual size of the potential market probably just isn’t big enough for Apple, he adds.

MacDailyNews Take: Yup.

We’d hazard a guess that if 4-inch iPhones were off-the-charts popular, Apple would have a modern X-class iPhone the size of the SE’s case on the market. — MacDailyNews, February 28, 2019

If the iPhone SE sold well enough, Apple would have paid more attention to it. Obviously, it did not sell well enough. — MacDailyNews, July 22, 2019

According to none other than Ming-Chi Kuo, in 2020, Apple will sell three new 5G iPhones featuring 5.4-, 6.1-, and 6.7-inch OLED displays. That 5.4-inch display should fit in quite the compact iPhone body, satisfying many who’d like a smaller one-handed iPhone. — MacDailyNews, August 27, 2019