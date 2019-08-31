Apple announces Screen Replacement Program for Aluminum Models of Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3

Apple has determined that, under very rare circumstances, a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminum models of an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. The crack may begin on one side and then may continue around the screen as shown in the images below.

Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will replace the screen on eligible Apple Watch units that exhibit this type of crack, free of charge.

The models below are eligible for this program:

Choose one of the options below to have your Apple Watch serviced. In all cases, your device will be sent to an Apple Repair Center. Your Apple Watch will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program.

Your Apple Watch will be returned to you in approximately 5 business days.

• Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

• Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

• Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

To prepare your Apple Watch for service, please review Apple’s support document, “Before you send us your Apple Watch.”

Note: If your Apple Watch has any damage which impairs the service, that issue will need to be repaired first. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the repair.

Apple may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.

This worldwide Apple program does not extend the standard warranty coverage of your Apple Watch. The program covers eligible aluminum models of Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 for three years after the first retail sale of the unit or one year from the start date of this program, whichever is longer.

