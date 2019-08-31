Apple files for a patent for an AirPower-like wireless charging system

“Apple has filed for yet another patent (number 10,396,578) that hints that, though it scrapped plans for the AirPower device, it’s still looking into a next generation wireless charging system,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today:

It’s for a wireless charging mat that wirelessly transmits power to an electronic device that is placed on the mat.

The AirPower was originally announced in September 2017 alongside the iPhone X. It was supposed to be able to charge a Qi-compatible iPhone, an Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods (in a special wireless charging case) at the same time regardless of where they were placed on the pad. However, there was constant rumors of production, engineering, and manufacturing difficulties. Seems those rumors were right, as Apple announced in March that work on the device was being canceled…