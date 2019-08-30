What does Apple’s colorful September event invite reveal?

Yesterday, Apple “officially set its iPhone 11 event for September 10 at Steve Jobs Theater. As is always the case, people are already speculating as to what the colorful invite itself might mean for the announcements,” Chance Miller writes for 9to5Mac:

The September 10 event invite features the tagline, “By innovation only,” and encourages members of the press to join Apple at Steve Jobs Theater. Above the tagline is a colorful Apple logo, featuring colors different than the classic rainbow Apple logo.

The most obvious speculation to draw from the invite is that the colors of the Apple logo could represent the different color options for the iPhone XR successor.

MacDailyNews Take: Lime, blueberry, lemon, cherry, and grape jello will be served promptly at 10am PDT /1pm EDT.

