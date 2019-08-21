How to clean, safely store, and carry your titanium Apple Card

In a new support document, Apple explains how to protect and maintain the condition of your titanium Apple Card.

The titanium Apple Card is laser-etched with the card holder’s name and the Apple logo. A white finish is achieved through a multi-layer coating process that’s added to the titanium base material.

If your titanium Apple Card comes into contact with hard surfaces or materials, it’s possible that the coating can be damaged.

How to clean your titanium Apple Card

If your titanium Apple Card comes into contact with contaminants that can cause stains, follow these steps to clean your card:

Gently wipe with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth. Moisten a soft, microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol and gently wipe the card.

Don’t use window or household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, or abrasives to clean your titanium Apple Card.

Some fabrics, like leather and denim, might cause permanent discoloration that will not wash off.

How to safely store and carry your titanium Apple Card

• Store your titanium Apple Card in a wallet, pocket, or bag made of soft materials.

• Place your card in a slot in your wallet or billfold without touching another credit card. If two credit cards are placed in the same slot your card could become scratched.

• Don’t place or store your titanium Apple Card card near magnets. If your card is placed close to a magnetic latch on a purse or bag, the magnetic strip can become demagnetized.

• Don’t place your titanium Apple Card in a pocket or bag that contains loose change, keys, or other potentially abrasive objects.

In a related document, Apple explains how to request a replacement titanium Apple Card.