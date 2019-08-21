How to clean, safely store, and carry your titanium Apple Card

In a new support document, Apple explains how to protect and maintain the condition of your titanium Apple Card.
The titanium Apple Card is laser-etched with the card holder’s name and the Apple logo. A white finish is achieved through a multi-layer coating process that’s added to the titanium base material.
If your titanium Apple Card comes into contact with hard surfaces or materials, it’s possible that the coating can be damaged.
How to clean your titanium Apple Card
If your titanium Apple Card comes into contact with contaminants that can cause stains, follow these steps to clean your card:
- Gently wipe with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth.
- Moisten a soft, microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol and gently wipe the card.
Don’t use window or household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, or abrasives to clean your titanium Apple Card.
Some fabrics, like leather and denim, might cause permanent discoloration that will not wash off.
How to safely store and carry your titanium Apple Card
• Store your titanium Apple Card in a wallet, pocket, or bag made of soft materials.
• Place your card in a slot in your wallet or billfold without touching another credit card. If two credit cards are placed in the same slot your card could become scratched.
• Don’t place or store your titanium Apple Card card near magnets. If your card is placed close to a magnetic latch on a purse or bag, the magnetic strip can become demagnetized.
• Don’t place your titanium Apple Card in a pocket or bag that contains loose change, keys, or other potentially abrasive objects.
In a related document, Apple explains how to request a replacement titanium Apple Card.
If other design details require the owner to be really careful in how they maintain / use / carry / store the card, why make the card itself out of super-tough titanium?
Warning!
They should’a made it out of Adamantium, but Apple cheaped out.
First World Quagmire!
I could use my leftover iPod Socks to protect it.
It doesnt work in leather and denim. Two materials it’s very likely to be in regular contact with. Really? This is just stupid bad, form over function, design.
I can’t believe I’m participating in this conversation.
Greenland’s glaciers are melting exponentially and the Amazon rain forests are burning up.
Where the heck are our priorities?! Humankind as we know it is doomed.
Better hurry up and use your Apple card while there’s still time!
On a side note: Is there a business opportunity here?; Custom cases for the Apple card.
…Preferably made from recycled credit cards. Peace.
We tried to buy Greenland. Make it green again but the 50,000 or so people squatting on it don’t want to move. What are you gonna do!
Isn’t this the most asshole thread you’ve ever seen in your life someone is worrying about a Freaking credit card just goes to show you how frigged up this country has become.
Actually Greenland is fine and the jungle is fine and the polar bears are fine and the moon is fine and the sun is fine. These things are all operating according to plan. And if there were problems in the jungle you couldn’t do a damn thing about them.
99 doctors tell me I’ve got Ebola and that it was caused by humans. One doctor says I just need the incredibly expensive flu medicine his company makes. I think I’ll trust the 99%.
Titanium is a magnificent material with unique properties. Mostly sourced from Russia, very expensive to refine, very difficult to machine or weld. Way too precious a material to waste on vanity items. It may have almost made sense for upscale Mac Powerbooks, but even there it was hard to justify. This is an aerospace material, aluminum can and does do fine for consumer products.
And yet, before our eyes, Apple is showing it is more interested in vanity than common sense. Don’t be surprised when Apple stores start carrying extremely expensive organic hand stitched protective sleeves for their fancypants credit cards.
It. Is. A. Bloody. Credit. Card.
It’s going to get worn as you hold it because that’s just what credit cards do. The card itself has nearly no intrinsic value (unlike a normal apple product).
In an ideal world you would do everything contactless and leave the card at home.
I’ll put in the same slot as my AmEx Black card. That old weathered, sandblasted, scratched hoot of a card always made people smile, and it looks like crap. I suppose the two of them will get along well together. Not the only metal card in my wallet. Wait credit cards were originally made of metal, when they first came out. What a full circle, that is.