Vandium titanium cases for your Apple Card cost between $495 to $1293

We created the Vandium with an aim to strip your wallet down to its most essential and minimal form for the world of tomorrow. With the pervasive spread of card accepting venues and the advent of mobile wallet technologies, the world has started to transition into a cashless and coinless society. In this future, the Vandium will be the only wallet you will ever need.

They say that the devil is in the details, and the Vandium card wallet promises to excite your senses at each of its multifaceted angles. Bold architectural lines break the profile of the wallet, creating an angular design inspired by the aerodynamic shape of hypersonic planes . Your journey is taken further with the mechanically textured surface, a tactile sensation that elevates the Vandium into another dimension. This stunning finish is the result of precision engineered machining tools made by our most trusted artisans, impossible to be replicated by hand.

Uniting meticulous craftsmanship with futuristic materials, we seek the tension between the two to present a creation that is confidently rebellious. The Vandium is constructed with exterior shells machined from aerospace grade titanium, internal carbon fiber plates and an elastic band in the middle. This combination of advanced technical materials allows the Vandium to be strong enough to follow you wherever life takes you, and light enough to feel invisible until you need it.

Designed to meet every possible need, the Vandium is flexible enough to fit anywhere from 1 to 15 cards or as much as its elastic band can stretch, giving you the ultimate freedom in deciding how many cards you want to carry. The elastic band also ensures that the wallet is always as slim and thin as possible making it comfortable even for men to put in their front pockets.

The Vandium has 2 big openings on both sides letting you access your 2 most popular cards with just a swipe of your thumb. Its titanium shells which are able to guard against electromagnetic signals also make the Vandium RFID blocking allowing you to feel assured that your cards information are protected from electronic pickpockets.