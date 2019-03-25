Apple’s “ambition in video is to become an alternative to cable, combining original series with shows from other networks to create a new entertainment service that can reach more than 100 markets worldwide,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal. “It is the tech giant’s latest attempt to reinvent television, something it has tried to do for about a decade with limited success.”

“On Monday, the tech giant plans to unveil the first footage from some of its new original TV shows, according to people familiar with the event,” Mickle reports. “Apple hasn’t said what it will charge for the programming. People working on the projects said the company plans to charge a fee, after previously saying it would be free to Apple device owners.”

“The original series will be delivered in a new TV app that staff have been calling a Netflix killer. It will make it easier for people to subscribe with a single click to channels such as Starz, Showtime and HBO, with which Apple has been negotiating to offer their shows to users for $9.99 a month each, people familiar with the talks said,” Mickle reports. “Apple has been negotiating to bring its new TV app to multiple platforms, including Roku and smart TVs, according to people familiar with the talks — an unusual move for a company that has long preferred to limit its software and services to its own devices. Some of those distribution agreements are expected to be announced Monday.”

“At the same event, Apple plans to showcase a revamped News app that includes a premium tier with access to more than 200 magazines — including Bon Appétit, People and Glamour — as well as newspapers, including The Wall Street Journal,” Mickle reports. “It plans to charge $9.99 for the service ”

Read more in the full article here.