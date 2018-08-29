“Apple is in a unique position to offer a similar bundle. Perhaps no other company integrates hardware and services as deeply, or benefits as much with future sales from customers who are invested in its own services,” Cross writes. “What’s more, Apple has both the retail footprint and financial services infrastructure in place to make it work for tens of millions of new customers.”
Cross writes, “Apple has enough services and products, with enough different price points, that it makes sense to break up our hypothetical Apple All Access plan into two tiers.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, as soon as Apple launches their original content video service, an “Apple Prime” will make even more sense.
We’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016
