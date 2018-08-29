“Microsoft just launched Xbox All Access, a novel way to buy an Xbox console together with its related services without putting down any up-front money,” Jason Cross writes for Macworld.

“Apple is in a unique position to offer a similar bundle. Perhaps no other company integrates hardware and services as deeply, or benefits as much with future sales from customers who are invested in its own services,” Cross writes. “What’s more, Apple has both the retail footprint and financial services infrastructure in place to make it work for tens of millions of new customers.”

Cross writes, “Apple has enough services and products, with enough different price points, that it makes sense to break up our hypothetical Apple All Access plan into two tiers.”

Read more in the full article here.