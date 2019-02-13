“Apple Inc. is planning to unveil video and news subscription offerings next month, the first major new digital services from the company since 2015,” Anousha Sakoui and Mark Gurman report for Bloomberg. “The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is planning a March 25 event to announce both services, according to people familiar with the plan. The iPhone maker invited Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner and director JJ Abrams, to attend, one of the people said.”

“The video service is similar to Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video and Netflix Inc. products, and will include TV shows and movies either acquired or funded by Apple,” Sakoui and Gurman report. “The paid service will launch by the summer, the people said.”

“The company’s premium news service will be integrated into the Apple News app, letting consumers subscribe to a bundle of titles for a monthly fee,” Sakoui and Gurman report. “BuzzFeed earlier reported that the News subscription service would launch on March 25.”

“Apple has been working on its streaming video service for a number of years,” Sakoui and Gurman report. “The content is likely to be integrated into Apple’s TV app on iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs, which launched in 2016.”

