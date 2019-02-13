“The video service is similar to Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Video and Netflix Inc. products, and will include TV shows and movies either acquired or funded by Apple,” Sakoui and Gurman report. “The paid service will launch by the summer, the people said.”
“The company’s premium news service will be integrated into the Apple News app, letting consumers subscribe to a bundle of titles for a monthly fee,” Sakoui and Gurman report. “BuzzFeed earlier reported that the News subscription service would launch on March 25.”
“Apple has been working on its streaming video service for a number of years,” Sakoui and Gurman report. “The content is likely to be integrated into Apple’s TV app on iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs, which launched in 2016.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Not too long to wait now (“April” or “by the summer”) – and much better than having to wait until fall which we’ve long feared would be the case!
