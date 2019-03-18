Via BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield:

To-date, Apple has announced 25 shows in development with what we believe is a video service launched planned for mid-2019. We believe the go-to-market strategy will be to drive consumers globally to use the “TV” app found on their iOS and tvOS devices. We believe all a consumer will need to do is already own or buy an Apple device (iPhone, iPad or Apple TV) to have free access to all of the content Apple’s video team is creating. Think of Apple’s strategy along the lines of Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost in a bundle with an Amazon’s Prime two-day shipping account. Apple will provide video content at no extra cost to consumers who own an Apple video capable device (sorry Android users). We suspect Apple’s TV app will also become available on Macs as iOS and MacOS become increasingly aligned.

Similar to Amazon Prime, the initial Apple content offering is just the beginning. Apple is hoping that consumers that come in for one of their original series will have interest in “Game of Thrones” on HBO, “Power” on Starz or “Homeland” on Showtime with one-click to sign up and start watching those shows within the “TV” app on iOS/tvOS devices – essentially mirroring the Amazon Channels strategy, which has been incredibly successful to-date.

