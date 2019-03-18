To-date, Apple has announced 25 shows in development with what we believe is a video service launched planned for mid-2019. We believe the go-to-market strategy will be to drive consumers globally to use the “TV” app found on their iOS and tvOS devices. We believe all a consumer will need to do is already own or buy an Apple device (iPhone, iPad or Apple TV) to have free access to all of the content Apple’s video team is creating. Think of Apple’s strategy along the lines of Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost in a bundle with an Amazon’s Prime two-day shipping account. Apple will provide video content at no extra cost to consumers who own an Apple video capable device (sorry Android users). We suspect Apple’s TV app will also become available on Macs as iOS and MacOS become increasingly aligned.
Similar to Amazon Prime, the initial Apple content offering is just the beginning. Apple is hoping that consumers that come in for one of their original series will have interest in “Game of Thrones” on HBO, “Power” on Starz or “Homeland” on Showtime with one-click to sign up and start watching those shows within the “TV” app on iOS/tvOS devices – essentially mirroring the Amazon Channels strategy, which has been incredibly successful to-date.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This echoes an October 2018 report from CNBC.
Spend $2 billion to give it all way? For some perspective, remember that Apple is said to have spent 2 or more times that in fraudulent iPhone repairs on China in 2013. $2 billion is a drop in the bucket to Apple.
When buying a Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, etc. gets you access to FREE exclusive hit series and other content, Apple’s so-called “competitors” will be deer in the headlights, with nothing to offer but their typical Apple knockoff products. They’ll then be forced to sign deals with other outlets to offer free NON-EXCLUSIVE content that can be found elsewhere.
Apple devices sales will increase, meaning the install base will increase, meaning Apple Services will increase and the cost of exclusive original content will bar the low-margin fragmandroid bottom-of-the-barrel scrapers from ever following. Hey Haw! — MacDailyNews, October 10, 2018
Smart move to make it a nice little perk of owning an Apple device. – MacDailyNews, October 10, 2018
TV app? — MacDailyNews, is response to the statement “Apple has been silent about how people will ever watch any of its shows,” 8:43 am, October 10, 2018
I’d like to create an integrated television set that is completely easy to use. It would be seamlessly synced with all of your devices and with iCloud. It will have the simplest user interface you could imagine. I finally cracked it. – Steve Jobs
SEE ALSO:
Apple patent application for Apple TV interface reveals aspects of live TV streaming service – February 5, 2019
Apple’s deep bench of original programming continues to grow – January 18, 2019
Apple plans to give away original content for free to device owners as part of new digital TV strategy – October 10, 2018
[Attribution: Apple 3.0. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]