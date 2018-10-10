“Netflix is pretty well versed in the art of burning through money to make internet TV,” Joan E. Solsman reports for CNET. “But like just about everyone else, the streaming service has no clue what Apple is doing with $1 billion of television programming.”

“‘I don’t have any idea what that Apple product is going to be,’ Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said Tuesday. ‘I don’t think anybody does. I don’t think people making shows for them have any idea,'” Solsman reports. “Sarandos, who was speaking at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit in Los Angeles, added that Netflix doesn’t ‘put much focus on any competitor.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like Research in Motion.

“So far Apple has nabbed big-name programming deals with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, M. Night Shyamalan and Steven Spielberg, among others,” Solsman reports. “But with the exception of some vague hints from CEO Tim Cook, Apple has been silent about how people will ever watch any of its shows.”

MacDailyNews Take: TV app?