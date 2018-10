“Apple has today published a new video on its YouTube channel sharing that season two of Carpool Karaoke: The Series will be available via the TV app for free,” Peter Cao reports for 9to5Mac.

“The video says that Apple will be releasing a new free episode every week starting on October 12, and it will be made available via the TV app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV,” Cao reports. “It looks like Apple’s new strategy is to get rid of the Apple Music paywall and make the series available to all users who own an Apple device.”



MacDailyNews Take: Smart move to make it a nice little perk of owning an Apple device.