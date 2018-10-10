“Fraudulent iPhone repair claims made in China cost Apple billions of dollars over a period of five years, according to a report in The Information,” IANS reports.

“As part of the highly sophisticated fraud scheme run by organised teams, rings of thieves were buying or stealing iPhones and removing valuable components like CPUs, screens and logic boards, replacing them with fake components, said the report on Monday citing more than a half-dozen former employees familiar with the fraud,” IANS reports. “The thieves would then walk into an Apple Store and return the iPhones, claiming they were broken. After receiving the replacements, the thieves then resold the valuable parts.”

“Apple gradually tightened the norms surrounding its repair practices to check the fraud, leading to a drop in the fraudulent repairs in the region from a peak of 60% to about 20%,” IANS reports. “However, Cupertino, a California-headquartered tech giant, is now facing similar issues in other markets like Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, the report said.

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: It took Apple years to figure this out?!