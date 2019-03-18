“The latest data from Apple’s study with Stanford University is encouraging and represents a step closer towards a killer use case for wearables as well as a complete disruption for the medical devices industry,” Richard Windsor writes for Forbes.

“The Apple watch indications of atrial fibrillation were found to be 71% accurate when immediately followed up with an electrocardiogram,” Windsor writes. “Furthermore, the Apple watch was found to be 84% accurate in detecting atrial fibrillation when the user was being simultaneously monitored with the watch and an ECG”

“Medical grade equipment is extremely expensive and bulky meaning that it is not well suited to continuous monitoring. This is a killer user-case for wearables is for them to be able to continually monitor these conditions at a medical grade for a fraction of the cost,” Windsor writes. “This is a good result for Apple and creates a greater incentive for users to continue paying premium prices for Apple products as there are tangible benefits to be had even at this early stage.”

Apple Watch Series 1 or later with watchOS 5.1.2 sends a notification if an irregular heart rhythm such as AFib, is identified.



