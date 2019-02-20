“If your IoT device secretly contained a microphone, which was previously undocumented, would you be happy when the device maker announced an over-the-air update that can enable the microphone for virtual assistant voice functionality?” Ms. Smith reports for CSO. “That’s what happened with the security alarm system Nest Secure.”

“I suppose it depends upon your outlook on if you are happy or creeped out that your security system secretly had an undocumented microphone capable of doing the listening all along,” Smith reports.

“Google didn’t really focus on the ‘surprise there was a microphone hidden in the Nest Guard brain of your Nest Secure’ angle, preferring a take on how Google Assistant and Nest Guard can help you out,” Smith reports. “The announcement concluded with: ‘We’ve built Nest Secure around you and the way you live, so you won’t be able to disarm the system using your voice. With the Google Assistant built in, your security system is now even more helpful.'”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]