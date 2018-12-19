“In what can only be described as painfully ironic, Microsoft engineers are seemingly convinced that Google is making changes to its websites in order to break rival browsers,” Kieren McCarthy writes for The Register.

“Someone claiming to have worked to Microsoft’s Edge team has alleged that Redmond ditched its own browser engine, EdgeHTML, in favor of Google’s Chromium was mainly because ‘Google kept making changes to its sites that broke other browsers, and we couldn’t keep up,'” McCarthy writes. “The netizen, Joshua Bakita, gave as ‘just one example’ the appearance of a seemingly useless empty HTML div tag in YouTube videos that had the effect of slowing down the Edge browser.”

“If true, the deliberate slowdown of a rival browser would be especially ironic given Microsoft’s role in the ‘browser wars’ in the late 1990s, when the software giant used its market dominance to repeatedly screw over main browser rival Netscape Navigator,” McCarthy writes. “But is it? Or are we all just fed up with Google and Facebook abusing their power to avoid accountability, sell personal data, screw around with always-on location tracking, distort the markets in their favor, lobby lawmakers to get what they want, and then fail to notice things like Kremlin-masterminded propaganda campaigns on their platforms? Oh, and secretly push for censored versions of their products for the Chinese market, and then pretend they haven’t when discovered.”

