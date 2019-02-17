“It looks as though Apple will hold a special event next month unlike any it’s held in recent memory, according to multiple reports,” Jason Snell writes for Tom’s Guide. “At the center of the stage won’t be new Mac, iPhone, or iPad hardware, but a new collection of subscription services.”

“The rise of streaming services like Netflix and over-the-top TV services like YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV Now suggest that we are in the midst of a shift from traditional cable and satellite TV to a world where all our video entertainment is streamed over the Internet,” Snell writes. “Apple’s plan is to take advantage of that in two ways: by creating its own content and by reselling premium channels offered by others.”

“Apple’s reportedly spent $1 billion or more on TV series and movies over the last year and a half, and next month we are going to get an idea of the scope of its programming plans. Apple can’t become Netflix overnight, but its offerings can probably blow past Starz or Epix and other lower-tier services with ease,” Snell writes. “It’s the addition of the news subscription service that’s convinced me that there has to be a larger story here. Apple’s adding a whole lot of separate subscription services, and I have a hard time believing every single one of them will be sold a la carte. More likely, Apple will create a bundle of services, offering a small discount in order to sell people the entire suite of offerings…”

Read more in the full article here.