“The big news of the past week has, of course, been that Apple has been jockeying for a 50/50 revenue split with its news service partners,” Moren writes. “But if Apple’s news service does end up being as dominant as some of the company’s other offerings, the question is whether publishers can afford not to join?”
MacDailyNews Take: For many (most) publishers, 50% of something is better than the nothing they are getting now.
Moren writes, “Setting aside exactly how much publishers stand to reap from the service, there also remains the matter of how much users are willing to shell out for a news subscription service.”
MacDailyNews Take: US$9.99 max. or, better yet, part of a bundle that includes Apple Music and the soon-to-debut Apple video streaming service.
“Compared to the previous obstacles, this one’s fairly minor, but have you used the Apple News app on the Mac? It’s…underwhelming, to say the least,” Moren writes. “Updating the Apple News app on the Mac to make it feel more at home on the computer would go a ways to making this service feel like it’s something Apple’s serious about.”
MacDailyNews Take: Oh, yes, as we all know, the Mac is a high priority for Tim Cook’s Apple. Remember, they “love the Mac*,” so Apple News is surely likely to become a first-class Mac app instead of a half-assed port from iOS any day now.
35 years ago, Macintosh said hello. It changed the way we think about computers and went on to change the world. We love the Mac, and today we’re proud that more people than ever are using it to follow their passions and create the future. pic.twitter.com/oUQDJN3jRU
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 24, 2019
*they just don’t love keeping them up to date
