“All that bad news is not counterbalanced by the symbolical victory that is a preliminary injunction in Germany, barring Apple from saying that the iPhone 7 and 8, against which Qualcomm secured a pair of injunctions in December (with the court ordering remedies while being agnostic as to the merits), remains available at more than 4,000 points of sale,” Mueller writes. “But whether or not Apple is allowed to say it, there really doesn’t appear to be an availability problem. On the Internet, those devices are just one Google search away from Apple’s German online shop, and in the real world, I doubt there’s any Apple Store from which people couldn’t find the next point of sale (where those devices continue to be sold) in walking distance–in many cases, it will be like just crossing a street.””
MacDailyNews Take: Qualcomm’s extortion racket isn’t long for this world.
