“Every major media outlet that covers politics is gearing up to cover Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections. And so is Apple,” Will Oremus reports for Slate. “While Facebook’s “election war room” attempts to stand athwart the inevitable flood of misinformation on the social network, performing triage, Apple will have a news room of professional journalists engaged in a much more familiar task. Their mandate, editor-in-chief Lauren Kern said in a June blog post, is to handpick ‘the most important, rigorously reported news’ stories from a variety of mainstream media outlets and highlight them for Apple News users in the app’s special Midterm Elections section.”

“It’s a noteworthy editorial project from a 3-year-old platform that is rapidly gaining readership and influence in the news industry amid the well-publicized struggles of its Silicon Valley rivals. Apple doesn’t disclose audience numbers for Apple News, but some major news publishers say it has lately vaulted past other platforms to become one of their top traffic sources,” Oremus reports. Slate’s Apple News readership has tripled in the past year.””

“Apple says the goal of its election-night hub is to be a one-stop destination for all the latest results, stories, and videos,” Oremus reports. “Apple’s Midterm Elections project is already in full swing. But starting at 8 p.m. EST on Tuesday, the company will launch a redesigned, election-night version. Midterms news will take over the top of both the app’s main “Today” feed and its “Digest” tab, while also being featured in the widget that appears when you swipe right from the home screen of an iOS device. The section will lead with the latest results based on data from the Associated Press, which will update once a minute without making you refresh the page. And it will pipe in live TV coverage from at least two major networks, along with clips from CNN, Fox News, and others, without requiring users to log in as pay-TV subscribers.”

