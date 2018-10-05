“This marks the third in GovPredict’s analysis of the giving patterns of employees of major American corporations… today we study Apple,” Emil Pitkin reports for GovPredict. “Our analysis spanned from 2004 to 2018… Contributions to federal committees were collected from the FEC bulk download; contributions to state committees were collected from each of the states’ election commission websites; contributions to local committees were collected from various municipal election websites; contributions to 527 organizations were collected from the IRS website.”

“Since 2004, 95.5% of contributions by Apple employees to local committees have gone to Democrats ($83,635 versus $3,975, respectively), and 4.5% to Republicans. Since 2010, 91% of Apple employee contributions to state committees have gone to Democrats, and 9% to Republicans ($374,784 versus $39,224, respectively),” Pitkin reports. “Since 2014, 100% of Apple employee contributions to partisan 527 organizations have gone to Democrats. Since 2004, 90.5% of Apple employee contributions to federal committees have gone to Democrats, and 9.5% to Republicans ($5,168,070 versus $544,154, respectively).”

“In total, 91% of Apple employee contributions have gone to Democrats, and 9% to Republicans,” Pitkin reports. “Here are recent presidential candidates and how much they received from Apple employees: Hillary Clinton – $1,816,568… Donald Trump – $6,786.”

