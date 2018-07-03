“Last week, Apple launched a human-curated political news section to help readers steer clear of falsehoods surrounding the midterms,” Riley Griffin reports for Bloomberg. “The company’s announcement reignited a fiery debate with Facebook about whether tech giants should hire people to curate news or rely on algorithms instead.”

“pple has used human editors to curate news content in ‘Top News’ and other specialized sections since the application first launched in 2015, and said it will continue to do so for the midterm elections news section. The company uses a combination of human editors and machine learning to manage more tailored content in personalized feeds for users,” Griffin reports. “‘News was kind of going a little crazy,’ said Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at the recent Fortune CEO Initiative, subtly referring to Facebook’s struggle with the foreign actors such as Russia, profiteers and bots that took advantage of its News Feed algorithms for financial and political gain during the presidential election. ‘We felt the top stories should be selected by humans,’ Cook said.”

“But human editors and algorithms can display repetitive patterns of behavior when curating the news, warned Pete Brown, the author of a June study published by the Tow Center for Digital Journalism that examined Apple News’ editorial decisions on Twitter and in newsletters,” Griffin reports. “‘Humans, like algorithms, are prone to habit,’ Brown wrote. ‘Apple News may have fallen into a pattern that Facebook and others have been trying to avoid: editorial bias.'”

“Among other attempts to curb misinformation, Facebook recently announced the expansion of its fact-checking operation and the creation of new automated “Breaking News” labels for quality content. Media critics and journalists take issue with what they deem Facebook’s lack of transparency,” Griffin reports. “‘Algorithmic transparency is basically nonexistent,’ Brown said. ‘We know very little about how these black boxes curate news.'”

