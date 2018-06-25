Apple today announced a new 2018 Midterm Elections section in Apple News, providing what the company terms “a new resource for timely, trustworthy midterm election information and helping news seekers access the most important reporting and analysis from a diverse set of publishers.”

The 2018 Midterm Elections section helps readers follow the latest on the elections with breaking news, exclusive highlights and analysis from, as the compnay states in their press release, “reliable sources selected by Apple News’ team of experienced editors.”

Readers can quickly get up to speed on the most relevant topics and candidates by accessing the new section in the Apple News app from a banner across the top of the For You tab, as well as through Top Stories and the Spotlight tab.

“Today more than ever people want information from reliable sources, especially when it comes to making voting decisions,” said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News, in a statement. “An election is not just a contest; it should raise conversations and spark national discourse. By presenting quality news from trustworthy sources and curating a diverse range of opinions, Apple News aims to be a responsible steward of those conversations and help readers understand the candidates and the issues.”

Curation has been a guiding principle across Apple News since launch, with a team of editors focused on discovering and spotlighting well-sourced fact-based stories to provide readers with relevant, reliable news and information from a wide range of publishers. The 2018 Midterm Elections section includes special features with stories curated by Apple News editors from trusted publishers:

• The Conversation, a collection of opinion columns about hot-button issues that are intended to offer readers a full range of ideas and debate about important subjects, from news sources they may not already follow.

• On the Ground, which highlights quality reporting about issues that matter to local constituents on the most important races.

In addition to presenting coverage from Fox News, Vox and other publishers, Apple News will offer exclusive features, including:

• The Washington Post’s “Election Now,” a dashboard that brings to life important primary races by contextualizing key data like current polling, what pundits are saying and survey data on voter enthusiasm.

• A weekly briefing from Axios, featuring analysis of the most important developments as the primaries unfold.

• Politico’s “Races to Watch,” which looks at a collection of races offering important themes and trends to voters.

The Apple News 2018 Midterm Elections section is available to readers in the US and will continue through the elections in November.