“From now until the November elections, each Apple News user will see a special banner above Top Stories within the app,” Clark writes. “This curated section will feature a mix of stories that Apple News editors deem trustworthy, well-sourced, and legitimate. Basically the opposite of what Facebook offered in 2016.”
MacDailyNews Take: And who are these Apple News editors? That’s the issue, as always with every so-called “news” outfit.
And, those who get their “news” from Facebook are idiots.
“Facebook’s issues stemmed largely from its firing of human editors, and the platform’s network effect,” Clark writes. “Apple, on the other hand, is placing its trust in humans. Presumably, the human-curated section would be able to weed out fake or improperly sourced stories rather quickly — and without the network effect of Facebook.”
MacDailyNews Take: Who wrote the algorithms, Martians?
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: And Walter Cronkite was, for many years, “the most trusted man in America.” (smirk)
Humans are biased. And journalism is dead, but of course, it was never alive in the first place.
Good luck with the “fair and balanced” thang, Apple News!
Once again, do not solely trust Apple News. Do not trust any single gatekeeper.
The best way to consume so-called “news” is to cast a wide net.
As always, readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015
SEE ALSO:
Apple shoots for the high ground in ‘fake news’ debate – June 26, 2018
Apple News launches 2018 Midterm Elections section – June 25, 2018
Editorial bias: Apple News’s human editors prefer a few major newsrooms, study shows – June 6, 2018
New York magazine editor Lauren Kern named first Editor-in-Chief of Apple News – May 25, 2017
Who’s going to ‘curate’ Apple News? – August 13, 2015
The Apple News app is doomed – July 30, 2015
The future’s not looking too bright for Apple News – July 30, 2015
Apple hiring team of journalists for News app; a ‘jaw-dropping’ development says publisher – June 15, 2015
Apple News is fast, responsive, enjoyable, and it might become your only news app – July 15, 2015
Apple News shows that Apple wants to bolster and profit from ads, not eliminate them – July 10, 2015
Apple News to have human curation – and that raises issues – June 15, 2015