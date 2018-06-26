“Apple yesterday announced a special section in its News app devoted to 2018 midterm election coverage,” Bryan Clark writes for TNW. “And while Facebook’s complete and utter failure in the 2016 election still weighs on our minds, Apple says it plans to be different.”

“From now until the November elections, each Apple News user will see a special banner above Top Stories within the app,” Clark writes. “This curated section will feature a mix of stories that Apple News editors deem trustworthy, well-sourced, and legitimate. Basically the opposite of what Facebook offered in 2016.”

MacDailyNews Take: And who are these Apple News editors? That’s the issue, as always with every so-called “news” outfit. And, those who get their “news” from Facebook are idiots.

“Facebook’s issues stemmed largely from its firing of human editors, and the platform’s network effect,” Clark writes. “Apple, on the other hand, is placing its trust in humans. Presumably, the human-curated section would be able to weed out fake or improperly sourced stories rather quickly — and without the network effect of Facebook.”

MacDailyNews Take: Who wrote the algorithms, Martians?

