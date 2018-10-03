“It’s kind of hard to believe that Apple didn’t bother with some basic compatibility layer, something that lets the old complications work in the new space until there’s time for an update,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “Even more bonkers is the fact that Apple didn’t update some of its own apps to support the new complication format. If you’re someone who wants to keep quick access to the Messages app on an Infograph watch face, you can’t. Apple just dropped the ball.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Inexplicable.
Unless you consider how and why mismanagement occurs, that is.
Now, this is a minor thing in the scheme of things (although indicative of ongoing issues roiling just beneath the trillion-dollar surface), but on bigger issues (see articles below), heads should have rolled, but didn’t – and that’s a major reason why Apple cannot for years now get a handle on quality control.
(Again, the company’s share price can continue to rise and the quality of the products and user experience can decline – TO A POINT! – the two are not mutually exclusive until the product quality/user experience decline reaches the tipping point. We are far from that; today, we are but canaries in the coal mine, chirping now for 4+ years.)
People can get complacent, lazy, and slipshod. Trying to bury them in RSUs doesn’t seem to be very effective, Tim. Lopping off a few significant scalps and tacking them to the company bulletin board, now that can work wonders.
The consequences of an act affect the probability of its occurring again. — B.F. Skinner
