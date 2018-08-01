“The worry for finance executives is that payments are just the beginning,” Detrixhe writes. “Alibaba affiliate and fintech giant Ant Financial expanded from payments and into wealth management.”
“According to analysts at research firm Bernstein, the Chinese company now runs a robo-advisory service that uses artificial intelligence based on payment activity to suggest investments,” Detrixhe writes. “‘The core payments service acts as a gateway to a broader use of service,’ the analysts wrote. ‘This is a model other tech companies could follow.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Juniper Research projects Apple Pay will have 227 million users by 2020, or more than Android Pay and Samsung Pay combined.
Sleep tight, bankers.
