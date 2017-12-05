• Send, request, and receive money from friends and family with Apple Pay Cash in Messages or by asking Siri (US only)
• Adds support for HomeKit sprinklers and faucets in Home app
• Adds support for new workout type for third-party apps to track distance, average speed, number of runs, and elevation descended for downhill snow sports with Apple Watch Series 3
• Resolves an issue where Apple Watch would sometimes restart when asking Siri about the weather
• Fixes an issue where scrolling was disabled in Heart Rate for some users
• Resolves an issue that prevented simultaneous timers or alarms from being dismissed independently
To update your Apple Watch:
1. Keep your Apple Watch on its charger until the update completes.
2. On your iPhone, open the Apple Watch app, then tap the My Watch tab.
3. Tap General > Software Update.
4. Download the update. If asked for your iPhone passcode or Apple Watch passcode, enter it.
5. Wait for the progress wheel to appear on your Apple Watch. It could take from several minutes to an hour for the update to complete.
Leave your Apple Watch on its charger while the update completes. Don’t restart your iPhone or Apple Watch, and don’t quit the Apple Watch app. When the update completes, your Apple Watch will restart on its own.