“The advances point to how Apple wants to steal a march when it comes to using phones as a proxy for a card or cash, and there is some anecdotal evidence that it’s working,” Lunden reports. “Merchants and others who have partnered with Apple say that Apple Pay is accounting for 90 percent of all mobile contactless transactions globally in markets where it’s available.”
“Bailey also announced that the service is launching in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the UAE in the next few days, bringing the total number of countries where it is used up to 20. And she said that 4,000 issuers worldwide now work with the wallet,” Lunden reports. “While these may not sound like a massive numbers on their own, 20 markets represents a full 70 percent of the world’s card transaction volume, she noted.”
MacDailyNews Take: We have been using Apple Pay multiple times per day for quite some time now – thanks, Apple Watch (it’s the best way to Apple Pay)- and it is no longer a rarity to see others using it in stores with their iPhone and Apple Watches, too!