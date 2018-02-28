“Overall, we found a higher adoption of Apple Pay among young adults than we expected,” Quoc writes. “Apple Pay dominates in usage and interest / affinity among young adults per our survey… 15% across both demographics have used Apple Pay to pay for items online… 11% of Millennials and 10% of GenZers have used Apple Pay to pay for items in the checkout line. Apple Pay (10%) was significantly more popular than rival payment platforms Google Pay (4%) and Samsung Pay (2%).”
“We also asked how these groups send money to friends and family. PayPal and Venmo remain the leading options here, while Square Cash is the leading emerging platform,” Quoc writes. “Millennials have the highest interest in using Google Wallet, followed by Apple’s new Pay Cash platform for sending money to friends. Generation Z showed the highest preference to use Apple Pay Cash.”
MacDailyNews Take: It won’t be long before Apple Pay Cash assumes the top spot among person-to-person payments, too.
[Attribution: 9to5Mac. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]