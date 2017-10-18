“That’s why Barclays CEO, Jes Staley, is already warning that tech companies are coming to eat their lunch,” Evans writes. “In the face of deep opposition from Apple Pay and other tech, ‘All the banks are very focused on the payments space. That may be where the battleground of finance is fought over the next 15 years,’ Staley said.”
“He’s right to be concerned. Apple Pay may only be grabbing small amounts of transactions in some terms, but those small amounts soon grow,” Evans writes. “Apple is also taking steps to create its own tech currency, with Apple Pay Cash. Apple Pay Cash lets you pay people using iMessage.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s playing the long game here. The traditional banks are right to be scared.
