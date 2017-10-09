“BNZ will now be the only major New Zealand bank to offer Apple Pay and Android Pay, which it launched in December last year,” Parker reports. “Stephen Bowe, head of digital at the BNZ, said it was not putting a specific date on when it would be available but it would be here by the end of October.”
“In launching Apple Pay BNZ was listening to what its customers wanted, he said. ‘We have had a lot of customers asking for this.”
A large number of its mobile banking customers used iPhones,” Parker reports. “While BNZ will launch Apple Pay, its parent company National Australia Bank isn’t launching the payment system today. Bowe said that was down to the markets being different between New Zealand and Australia.”
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats BNZ customers!
Any bank that doesn’t support Apple Pay is run by fools. People with disposable income and the proven will to spend it – in other words, people with money (something banks seem to like) – use iPhones, not cheesy knockoffs.
It’d be like trying to run a high end restaurant with no parking spaces for German-engineered vehicles; wouldn’t last half a week.
