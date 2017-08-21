“By 2020, both companies will require payment terminals in many markets to offer the technology, Juniper Research noted. The lack of compatible sales terminals has been a consistent obstacle in U.S. Apple Pay adoption, such that some retailers,” Fingas reports, “have promised support for years without delivering.”
“U.S. contactless payments at retail are forecast to rise from 2 percent this year to 34 percent by 2022, Juniper said,” Fingas reports. “Globally, figures are predicted to rise from 15 percent to 53 percent, reflecting the technology’s greater popularity in countries like Poland, Japan, and the U.K.”
MacDailyNews Take: Simply for the convenience and speed, we use Apple Pay whenever and wherever it’s available.
